BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co
April 24 Grifols SA
* Grifols - announces that it has restated its 2005 agreement with Orasure Technologies
* Grifols - under terms of agreement, Grifols supplies antigens for Orasure's Oraquick HCV rapid antibody test
* Grifols - company is currently building an $80 million, biological manufacturing facility in San Francisco bay area
Grifols - new Grifols manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in 2018
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group