April 24 Grifols SA

* Grifols - announces that it has restated its 2005 agreement with Orasure Technologies

* Grifols - under terms of agreement, Grifols supplies antigens for Orasure's Oraquick HCV rapid antibody test

* Grifols - company is currently building an $80 million, biological manufacturing facility in San Francisco bay area

* Grifols - new Grifols manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: