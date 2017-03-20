BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis
March 20 Grifols SA:
* Its unit, Grifols Worldwide Operations Limited, intends to redeem the notes due 2022
* The redemption price per $1,000 principal amount will be 103.938 percent plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date, and any additional amounts (as adjusted for any change in the redemption date)
* Says the redemption is subject to closing of senior notes offering of up to 1.00 billion euros ($1.07 billion)
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.