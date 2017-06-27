UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's second board plumbs record lows amid market jitters
* Activist shareholder says margin calls may have sparked sell-off
June 27 GRIFOLS SA:
* SAYS ITS UNIT ARACLON BIOTECH RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INITIATE PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS ALZHEIMER'S VACCINE Source text for Eikon:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.
