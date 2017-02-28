EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Grindeks AS:
* FY 2016 net sales at 105.4 million euros ($111.90 million)versus 82.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 9.4 million euros versus profit of 1.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2m8LWYh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: