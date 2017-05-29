BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
May 29 GRINDEKS AS:
* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016
* SAYS NET PROFIT AND TURNOVER REACHED IN Q1 OF 2017 SHOWS SHARP AND DYNAMIC INCREASE
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.51 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY EUR 4.46 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition