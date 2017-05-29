May 29 GRINDEKS AS:

* SAYS GROUP'S TURNOVER IN Q1 OF 2017 WAS 31.9 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY 11.1 MILLION EURO OR 53% IN COMPARISON TO Q1 OF 2016

* SAYS NET PROFIT AND TURNOVER REACHED IN Q1 OF 2017 SHOWS SHARP AND DYNAMIC INCREASE

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.51 MILLION EURO AND HAS INCREASED BY EUR 4.46 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)