March 20 Groclin SA:

* Plans reorganization process under which the company plans to create a holding structure

* To exclude production activities from the structures of company

* To transfer organized part of company related to production of upholstery to wholly-owned unit

* In the next stages of restructuring process the company sees to gain an investor for the mentioned above unit with possible sale of the unit, restructuring of debts and investment in new areas to extend its offer