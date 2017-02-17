Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
Feb 17 Groothandelsgebouwen NV:
* FY rental revenue 13.0 million euros ($13.8 million) versus 12.5 million euros year ago
* Fy occupancy rate 80.3 percent versus 71.2 percent year ago
* FY net profit after taxes 7.3 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago
* Proposal dividend of 1.55 euros for FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m39MRg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.