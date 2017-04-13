April 13 Groothandelsgebouwen NV:

* Q1 rental income 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) versus 3.0 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at end of March 2017 amounted to 81.9 percent (versus at March 31, 2016: 71.3 percent) against 80.3 percent at December 31, 2016

* Maintains outlook on a growth in rental income and growth in occupancy rate for 2017