UPDATE 2-Sky wins Italy's Champions League rights in blow to Mediaset
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
March 28 Ground International Development Ltd
* Purchaser and Jl Huicheng entered into public tender equity transfer agreements
* Purchaser, Hs Investment, Yw Trading, Jh Investment and Jl Fengrun entered into sp agreement
* Sp agreement in relation to acquisitions of entire equity interest in Jl Zhongye and Jl Fengrun
* Total consideration for zy sale interest is rmb355.8 million
* Total consideration for fr sale interest is rmb100.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
* Turkey facing severe criticism of rights record (Adds CHP leader, analyst comment, details)