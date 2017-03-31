March 31 Ground International Development Ltd:

* It is proposed that company and possible jv partners are to establish a joint venture company in prc

* Registered capital of jv company is initially set as rmb100 million

* It is proposed that jv company will be owned beneficially as to 80% by company and as to 20% by possible jv partners

* JV company will be principally engaged in development of a cultural-tourism project in nanchang

* Co entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with jiangxi shengshuitang cultural tourism development

* Upon establishment, jv company will become a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company

Source text (bit.ly/2op4p0L)

Further company coverage: