March 31 Ground International Development
Ltd:
* It is proposed that company and possible jv partners are
to establish a joint venture company in prc
* Registered capital of jv company is initially set as
rmb100 million
* It is proposed that jv company will be owned beneficially
as to 80% by company and as to 20% by possible jv partners
* JV company will be principally engaged in development of a
cultural-tourism project in nanchang
* Co entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of
understanding with jiangxi shengshuitang cultural tourism
development
* Upon establishment, jv company will become a non-wholly
owned subsidiary of company
Source text (bit.ly/2op4p0L)
Further company coverage: