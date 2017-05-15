BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Ground International Development Ltd
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* FR Guarantee subscribed for financial products with a principal amount of RMB310 million and RMB24 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt