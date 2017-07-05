July 5 Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 Automotive acquires significant uk dealership group

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition of beadles group ltd

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - dealerships will continue to operate under Beadles name

* Says ‍the dealerships are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annualized revenues​

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - "with this addition, our UK operations are estimated to generate over $2 billion in annualized revenues"

* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition increases company's UK operations to 43 dealerships