Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Group 1 Automotive acquires significant uk dealership group
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition of beadles group ltd
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - dealerships will continue to operate under Beadles name
* Says the dealerships are expected to generate approximately $330 million in annualized revenues
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - "with this addition, our UK operations are estimated to generate over $2 billion in annualized revenues"
* Group 1 Automotive Inc - acquisition increases company's UK operations to 43 dealerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others