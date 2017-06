March 14 Group Lease Pcl:

* Refers to news on E-Finance and Siam Rath Newspaper dated 14 March, 2017

* News article states Tatsuya Konoshita had announced during press conference that co is considering repurchasing company’s shares

* Clarifies there might be some misunderstanding from the communication during the interview of one of company’s management

* Matter has not yet been proposed to the board of directors’ consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: