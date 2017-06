April 6 Group Ten Metals Inc :

* Group Ten Metals acquires additional claims at Black Lake adjoining First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project in Ontario, Canada

* Acquisition by direct staking of undivided 100% interest in five mining claims at Black Lake-Drayton project in Northwestern Ontario

* Acquisition connects First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project, to West, with Group Ten's Black Lake-Drayton Project, to East