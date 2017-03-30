BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Groupe ConcoursMania SA:
* FY net loss group share 473,170 euros ($509,368) versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 13.8 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago
* 2020 strategic plan: targets double-digit average annual growth of gross profit and a double-digit EBITDA margin from next year
* Gradually to adopt its commercial name "Actiplay", hitherto used exclusively for BtoB; in France and abroad, group will operate under this name.
* This new commercial name will be proposed as the new official name of the company at the next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd