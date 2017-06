June 8 GROUPE LDLC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 479.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 17.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REAFFIRMS ITS GOALS OF HITTING EUR 1 BILLION EURO REVENUE MARK, WITH EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 5.5 PCT AND 6 PCT, AND HAVING 100 STORES UP AND RUNNING BY 2021

* DECIDED TO BRANCH OUT INTO SPAIN THROUGH LAUNCH OF SPANISH VERSION OF LDLC.COM AND PILOT STORE IN BARCELONA BY END OF H2 2017/2018

* AGM ON SEPT 29, 2017 WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE PROPOSAL THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED