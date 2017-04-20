April 20 Groupe Open SA:

* Q1 revenue 83.9 million euros ($90.2 million) versus 76.4 million euros year ago

* Maintains its objective of 500 million euros in revenue and 10 percent of recurring operating profit in 2020

* Confirms for the year 2017 its objective of growth of its revenue and its results