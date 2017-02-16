Feb 17 Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :

* Has determined that as part of its HY17 accounting review process, treatment of tenant incentives will be modified

* Expects to announce an NTA per stapled security of $2.72, an increase of 4.2% from 30 june 2016, and total NTA of $1.74 billion for HY17

* Reaffirms distribution guidance of 21.5 cents/ security and distributable income/security of at least 23.3 cents for FY 2017