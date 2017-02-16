BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 17 Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :
* Has determined that as part of its HY17 accounting review process, treatment of tenant incentives will be modified
* Expects to announce an NTA per stapled security of $2.72, an increase of 4.2% from 30 june 2016, and total NTA of $1.74 billion for HY17
* Reaffirms distribution guidance of 21.5 cents/ security and distributable income/security of at least 23.3 cents for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.