April 3 Grupa Recykl SA:

* Its unit, Recykl Organizacja Odzysku SA, signs more than 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million)operating leasing deal with Pekao Leasing Sp. z o.o. for line for tire recycling as well as line for cleaning the wire "in line" and dust collector

