BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Grupo Ezentis SA:
* Says its unit in Brazil, Ezentis Energia SA, wins new contract worth about 17.6 million euros
* To provide the construction and maintenance of transmission lines in Sao Paulo
* The contract will last for 3 years starting on April 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans