UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 9 Gruppo Coin says:
* starts placement of OVS shares equivalent to 11 percent of capital to international institutional investors
* agreed to sell to some top managers of OVS shares corresponding to 0.935 percent of capital as part of accelerated bookbuilding procedure
* UniCredit and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint bookrunners Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts