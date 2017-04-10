April 10 Gruppo Mutuionline SpA:

* Minority shareholders of unit 7Pixel Srl requested activation of sale process for 100 pct of 7Pixel

* The company holds 51 pct stake in 7Pixel

* The company confirms its intention to participate to such process as a potential buyer of the remaining 49 pct of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)