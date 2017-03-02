UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 GS Retail Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Watsons Korea, to strengthen competitiveness of health & beauty business
* Merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary, the co will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
* Merger effective date is June 1
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lgY1q6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources