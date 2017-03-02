March 2 GS Retail Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Watsons Korea, to strengthen competitiveness of health & beauty business

* Merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary, the co will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is June 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lgY1q6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)