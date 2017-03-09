March 9 GSE Systems Inc:

* GSE Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $13.3 million versus $14.3 million

* Backlog at December 31, 2016, increased 53% to $73.2 million from $47.9 million at December 31, 2015

* New orders rose to $16.8 million in Q4 2016 from $13.9 million in Q4 2015