April 11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:
* Change to financial reporting framework
* As a result of its latest review, GSK will be making
following change to its financial reporting from Q1 2017.
* Core results will be renamed adjusted results and will
include 'ordinary course' legal charges
* From Q1 2017, only significant legal charges and expenses
will be excluded in order to present adjusted results.
* Change is not expected to affect group's previously
announced guidance for 2017 or group's outlook for five-year
period 2016-2020
* Target expectation of at least 6 bln stg of revenue/ year
on a CER basis by 2020 from products launched since 2013 is now
expected to be met up to 2 yrs earlier
* Expects volume demand for its products to increase,
particularly in emerging markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)