Feb 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:
* Positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in
patients with well-controlled asthma
* Patients randomised to FF/VI taken once-daily maintained
lung function versus those randomised to twice-daily FP/SAL,
meeting study's primary endpoint
* GSK now intends to submit this data to European Medicines
Agency (EMA)
* Incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and
adverse events of special interest were consistent with known
safety profile of FF/VI,
