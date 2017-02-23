Feb 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in patients with well-controlled asthma

* Patients randomised to FF/VI taken once-daily maintained lung function versus those randomised to twice-daily FP/SAL, meeting study's primary endpoint

* GSK now intends to submit this data to European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* Incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were consistent with known safety profile of FF/VI