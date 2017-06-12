Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
June 12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* GSK and MMV announce positive headline Phase III results showing single-dose tafenoquine reduces risk of relapse in patients with Plasmodium vivax malaria Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.