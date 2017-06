June 21 Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Presents positive results from phase III revaccination study of its candidate shingles vaccine Shingrix at CDC's advisory meeting

* Study met its primary objective of demonstrating non-inferior immune response

* Shingrix was well-tolerated in both study groups when assessed up to one month after second dose of Shingrix