June 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc:
* ViiV submits first 2-drug hiv regimen application
* Priority review voucher submitted in US with anticipated
target action date of 6 months
* EU and US submissions for single tablet combining
dolutegravir and rilpivirine
* $130 million cost of voucher will be reported as an
research and development expense in GSK's q2 2017 adjusted
results
* Under prescription drug user fee act, anticipated target
action date is six months after receipt of application by FDA
* Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen
for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not
approved anywhere in world
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)