BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
April 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc:
* Gsk vaccine submission for shingles in japan
* JV between GSK, Daiichi Sankyo submitted new drug application in Japan seeking approval for candidate shingles vaccine, shingrix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)