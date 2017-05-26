May 26 GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT Communications Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior notes due 2024

* GTT Communications Inc - priced its offering of $150 million at an issue price of 106.000% plus interest deemed to have accrued thereon from December 22, 2016

* GTT Communications -notes are treated as single series of debt securities with co's $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior notes due 2024 issued on Dec 22, 2016