March 15 Gtx Inc

* Gtx provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Gtx inc -expects to report preliminary results from its phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm to treat stress urinary incontinence (sui) in q3 of 2017

* Gtx -xpects to begin an initial clinical study of selective androgen receptor degrader in men with castration-resistant prostate cancer in second half of 2017

* Gtx inc- as of december 31, 2016, cash and short-term investments were $21.9 million compared to $29.3 million at december 31, 2015

* Gtx inc qtrly loss per share $0.44