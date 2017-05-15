France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 GTX Inc
* GTX provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.39
* GTX Inc- expects to report topline results from its phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm to treat stress urinary incontinence in Q3 of 2017
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and short-term investments were $16.5 million compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2016
* Research and development expenses for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $4.2 million compared to $4.0 million for same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.