April 25Guanfu Holding Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 23.4 percent to 48.1 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (81 million yuan)

* Says complement of merger project as main reason for the forecast

