UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25Guanfu Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it signs cooperate agreement and plans to set up investment fund with partners
* The fund size will be up to 1 billion yuan and the company or controlling unit will hold up to 10 percent stake(100 million yuan) in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NLywli
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources