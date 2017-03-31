BRIEF-System1 says current role of COO being split into specialist leadership roles
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles
March 31 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 11.6 percent y/y at 611.2 million yuan ($88.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oGcn58
DUBAI, June 15 Carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, a firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, have taken part in an $150 million investment in Dubai-based ride-hailing firm Careem.
* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FICORA) GRANTS DNA LICENCE TO APPLY ROAMING SERVICE SURCHARGES