* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
May 24Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :
* Says it received subsidy of 6.6 million yuan from government until May 23 in 2017
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. senators expressed concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as Republican leaders prepare to unveil it.
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.