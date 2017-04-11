April 11Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 275.4 percent to 298.4 percent, or to be 2.5 million yuan to 2.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.7 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/okhMl8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)