April 28 Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 66.7 million yuan to 72.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (60.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased orders is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q6tVJm

