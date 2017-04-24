April 24 Guangdong Chant Group Inc:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -40 percent to 10 percent, or to be 38.2 million yuan to 70.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (63.7 million yuan)

* Comments that unstable price of raw materials is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2T8IFH

