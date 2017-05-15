May 15 Guangdong Chant Group Inc :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MTsqgK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)