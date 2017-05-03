PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($72.54 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXRC9N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: