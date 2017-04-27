April 27 Guangdong CHJ Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 127.2 million yuan to 183.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (141.4 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yri0DG

(Beijing Headline News)