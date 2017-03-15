UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
March 15Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10.3 percent to 30.2 percent, or to be 44.5 million yuan to 52.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40.3 million yuan)
* Says increased performance as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0BDBol
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.