April 20 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.80 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 25

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 26 and the dividend will be paid on April 26

