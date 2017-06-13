June 13 Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 16

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8utRSM

