BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13 Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1 new share for every share for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 16
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8utRSM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July