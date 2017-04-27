April 27 Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent, or to be 423.0 million yuan to 576.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (384.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of fodder business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jrw1vh

