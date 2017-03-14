March 14Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :

* Actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan for every 10 shares and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 18 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment plan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CXNg3R

