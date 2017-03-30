March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0.02 percent to 18.6 percent, or to be 12.7 million yuan to 15 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (12.6 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oTMjcw

