April 16 Guangdong Jadiete Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be about 0.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 3.5 million yuan

* Says that sharply increased revenue from jewelry unit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AuZ8Cj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)